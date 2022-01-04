Kenya: Telkom Launches App to Enhance T-Kash Customer Experience

Nairobi — Telkom has introduced the T-kash App, an easy-to-use application that will enable its customers to access a wider service offering on its digital financial services platform.

The T-kash App, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, the Huawei App Store as well as the Apple Store, is a strategic addition through which Telkom customers will access T-kash. Customers currently access T-kash via USSD code *160#.

Telkom's Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, Julius Cheptiony says: "the launch of the T-kash App is the culmination of extensive research on evolving customer trends, anchored on the need for simplicity, security, availability and a diversified service offering. The result is an easy-to-navigate platform that seeks to simplify a customer's experience with respect to mobile financial services."

The T-kash App will enable the customer to send money to a mobile wallet within the Telkom network, to an MPESA wallet and soon to an Airtel Money wallet, or to a bank account, to buy airtime and data bundles for their own Telkom line or for another Telkom customer, pay bills, as well as make withdrawals and deposits at a T-kash agent.

"Guided by the research data that we have collected during the development phase of this App and the feedback we shall continue to receive from our customers, we will be unveiling more service options in the coming months," adds Cheptiony.

The launch of the T-kash App comes two months after Telkom, together with its partners, networks and telecommunications company Ericsson, and systems integrator NEC XON, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to add an additional 2,000 sites onto Telkom's network, by 2023.

The nationwide rollout, is part of Telkom's long-term network expansion strategy, announced in August 2020, when it underwent a strategic reorganisation to address the digital transformation being witnessed, as well as lay the groundwork towards the company's long-term goal of becoming the technology partner of choice in Kenya and the region.