Uganda: Land Commission Fires Boss, Secretary Amid Mismanagement Allegations

The Uganda Land Commission (ULC) has announced shake up in its top leadership amid bribery and mismanagement of funds allegations at the commission.

The Uganda Land Commission (ULC) has announced shake up in its top leadership amid bribery and mismanagement of funds allegations at the commission.

In a notice dated December 31, 2021, ULC management said the decision was taken to pave way for ongoing investigations into abuse of office at the body.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Uganda Land Commission wishes to inform all our esteemed customers, suppliers, partners and the general public that following the investigations that are ongoing at the commission, there has been a temporary change in its top leadership," partly read the notice.

In the latest changes, ULC Chairperson Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki has been dropped and replaced by Prof. Nyeko Peni Magi as Acting Chairperson.

Meanwhile, Imaryo Barbara who has been serving as the commission Secretary has also been replaced by Nyumba Henry as the Acting Secretary.

ULC added that the leadership changes took effect in December 2021, and that all inquiries, consultations or any matters at the commission should be done with newly appointed team.

The development comes months after Lands minister Judith Nabakooba suspended ULC management and assumed duties of the commission citing abuse of office by the commission top leadership headed by Byenkya.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In her letter dated October 12, Nabakooba had requested the Inspector General of Government (IGG) Betty Kamya, to carry out an investigation into alleged cases of abuse and misuse of ULC resources, adding that findings of the report would guide the process of restoring order and normal functioning of the Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to Nabakooba's requests, Kamya, in November gave nod to the minister's earlier recommendations, and ordered for interdiction of Byenkya from her position as Chairperson of the commission.

A month later, Kamya also ordered for interdiction of Barbarah Imaryo from her duties as Secretary of Uganda Land Commission with immediate effect.

In separate letters, Kamya said there was sufficient evidence to pin Byenkya and Imaryo for the allegations adding that, it was necessary that the two step aside so that they are not able to interfere with the investigations.