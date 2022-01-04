Uganda: Swangz Avenue Announces Date for This Year's Roast and Rhyme

3 January 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Events management company, Swangz Avenue has blinked first and wasted no time in announcing the return of Kampala's most upscale lake side picnic, Roast and Rhyme.

After being closed for over two years for fear of the spread of Coronavirus, President Museveni on Friday announced that social gatherings and concerts will resume on January 24.

The previous Roast and Rhyme event was held in February 2020 and another excusive weekend long game park experience in December the same year in Murchison Falls national park.

However, in a statement released on Monday, Swangz Avenue announced that this year's Bell sponsored Roast and Rhyme edition will be held on February,27, 2022.

The event will be held at the Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo .

