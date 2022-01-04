Uganda: Novelist Kakwenza Arrested for Abusing Museveni, First Son, Says Police

Police have said that novelist Rukirabashaija Kakwenza was arrested over his repeated social media posts in which he abused President Museveni and the First Son, also the Commander of the Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kakwenza was arrested last week from his home in Kisaasi by operatives from the Crime Intelligence Directorate and detained at an unknown place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the matter on Monday, Crimes Investigations Division spokesperson, Charles Twine Mansio said on several occasions, Kakwenza,33 used his social media platforms to make posts which were belittling, abusive and personal to the two members of the first family.

"On December 24, using his twitter handle electronically without any purpose of legitimate communication repeatedly abused the president of the Republic of Uganda using derogatory abusive and belittling his person. On 26th, the same gentleman through the same forum using the same belittling, derogatory and abusive words he made similar statements and attacked the person of Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba without any legitimate purpose of communication, "Twiine said.

Since the arrest, several activists have said that discontent with what is happening in the country, Kakwenza was exercising his right to speak out to those in power.

However, the CID spokesperson said using abusive language and going personal has no place in society.

"This is very bad. Abusive language has no platform or place in society, socially and legally. Even the most known opposition politicians have not used such words. You can challenge the system or method of work but cant go personal. When you go personal it becomes an offence. This level of illusiveness and impunity is condemned," Twiine said.

Many, especially on social media have since the arrest said that abusing someone is a civil matter that doesn't warrant use of security personnel to arrest any person but rather file a case in courts of law.

However, Twiine said Kakwenza's case is offensive communication which is criminal in nature and police had to intervene .

On Monday, Kakwenza's lawyer, Eron Kiiza said on top of being detained for more than the stipulated 48 hours, the novelist had been taken for a search at his home and that he had been tortured by security.

When asked to respond to the same, the CID spokesperson dismissed the lawyer's words as not true.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"You cant be in a place of lawyers who are activists and think you will get facts. There is nothing like torture at all. If he thinks tortured, thee are avenues to bring it to justice system. All those are lies. The man is very stable and you will see him in court tomorrow."

Twiine also justified detaining Kakwenza for more than the stipulated 48 hours saying courts were not working and could not be presented.

"Rights have limitations. When enjoying rights you should ensure those for others are observed. There is no bad faith in having him detained above 48 hours. The justification is there. The offices were not working and a search warrant had to be issued by courts which were not working. There was nothing like abuse of his rights."

Twiine said that Kakwenza who is facing charges related to offensive communication will be arraigned in court tomorrow, Tuesday.