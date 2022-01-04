Uganda: Motorists to Start Paying for Using Entebbe Expressway This Week

Motorists will at the end of this week start paying for using Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, Uganda National Roads Authority(UNRA) has said.

According to UNRA, starting Saturday, January, 8, 2022, motorists will be paying for using the expressway.

"We have commenced issuance of toll cards to all road users of the Kampala--Entebbe Expressway today. Cards are now available at the toll plazas of Busega, Kajjansi and Mpala. Motorists will continue using the road freely until actual tolling begins," UNRA said on Monday.

The roads body said that motorists are free to pass by the toll plazas with their national IDs or passports to register and get the toll cards for free.

Fees

In November, the Minister for Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala announced that after rigorous process that involved going through parliament, government had finally released the fees payable by motorists to use the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway.

"Motorcycles with more than 400cc and not boda bodas will pay shs3000, light vehicles shs5000, medium goods vehicles(2-3axles) shs10,000, large goods vehicles and buses(4-5 axles) shs15000 whereas large goods vehicles will pay shs18000,"Gen Katumba said, noting that the fees will be for one way use.

According to government, weekly users will be given a 50% discount for seven-day return trips purchased in advance whereas monthly users will have up to 70% in discount for 30 days return trips paid for in advance.

"Electronic card users will have 10% discount per trip," he said.

The $476 million (shs1.8 trillion) with two sections of a 36.94km-long and a 12.68km-long link road and constructed by China Communication Construction Company is expected to ease traffic jam from Uganda's capital , Kampala to Entebbe as well as reducing the travel time for motorists to the airport from 120 minutes in the past using the narrow old Entebbe road to only 30 minutes.