Somalia: Puntland Vice President Visits Sangejebiye and Saaxmeygaag Villages to Resolve Clan Fighting

Puntland state Vice President, Ahmed E. Osman Karaash visited Sangejebiye and Saaxmeygaag villages to resolve the renewed clan fighting and hostilities in Sool and Sanaag region.

The regional vice president was accompanied by a delegation from Puntland state to resolve the fighting that broke out after one of the two clans started resettlement in the area.

" A delegation led by me reached the areas of Sangejebiye and Saaxmeygaag where there were clashes between fraternal communities.," he said.

"The purpose of our trip is to find a peaceful and lasting solution to this recurring conflict," he added.

His visit came hours after Puntland state leader and Somaliland president, Muse Bihi Abdi held talks over clan clashes in the region.

According to Somaliland interior minister, Mohamed Kahin said both leaders agreed to enhance the effort to end the conflict in the regions.

"The two leaders discussed ways to end the recurrent clan clashes in the regions. They also called on clan elders to intervene to find a solution to the fighting,"

The both leaders urged the clan elders to intervene in the situation and bring the sides to the negotiating table," said minister Mohamed Kahin.

Dozens of people have so far been killed in the fighting between the two clashes.