Nigeria: President Buhari - the New Year Duty Calls

President Muhammadu Buhari's new year message on January 1 spurred me to itemise my own new year requests to him through this platform. Let me start by saying barka da sabon shekara 2022 (happy new year 2022) to the president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Mr President's New Year message broached many salient areas like security, the economy, anti-corruption efforts, COVID-19, the Petroleum Industry Act and even the catalysing of the potentials of our youths through information and communications technology (ICT). No unbiased mind can deny him credit for the achievements in some of these areas. However, one pivotal subject which the presidential message failed to touch one is ELECTION. I mean election that is conducted freely, fairly, transparently and credibly. We should remember that election is an amalgam of activities that characterise and constitute the democratic process. Credible election and democracy are two sides of the same coin. Without free, fair, transparent and credible elections, democracy would lose its best allure, wither and eventually die. God forbid that our electoral system or democracy, which is already suffering serious crises of confidence, should suffer such fate.

It was a notable omission for the president not to have dropped some reassuring words about the coming polls and the preparations for them. Given the widespread misgivings about Mr President's recent denial of assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill for the unprecedented fourth time since 2018, it would have been apt for him to utilise the opportunity of his 2022 new year statement to shed more light on that decision and plans on reaching a middle ground with the National Assembly on the matter, ahead of the coming polls. Unlike the scenario in the eighth Assembly, reining in the ninth Assembly under its current leadership has never posed a serious challenge for the presidency.

Mr President's silence on the pending bill creates room for unnecessary anxiety and speculations in the polity. Here is an example. There is suspicion that some persons close to Mr President might have been advising him not to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill for fear of his party losing the next election. It would serve the president's image better to discountenance the counsel of such persons (if any), like that of Ahithophel in the Bible, and focus on the bigger picture - a stable democracy anchored on a free, fair, transparent and credible electoral system. The fact that neither President Olusegun Obasanjo nor Goodluck Jonathan, who governed on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), bequeathed a credible electoral system leaves the incumbent president with an opportunity to engrave his name in gold by rising above the alleged partisan and short-sighted disposition of his predecessors.

Posterity will not spare the president if he allows this opportunity to slip again by not closing ranks with the National Assembly to ensure that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill is perfected and signed into law. He should rise to the awareness that the buck stops at his desk on this matter. He is the one to be judged by history and not the Ahithophels on the corridors of power, some of who may join in lampooning him after leaving office in May 2023.

Many Nigerians will not deny that as far as the next general elections are concerned, 2022 that we are in now, is the critical year of decision. Politically speaking, it is an action packed and potentially explosive year. For instance, in less than 365 days whatever haze concerning who would succeed the incumbent as the president of Africa's most populous country would have been considerably cleared. By December this year, the presidential and National Assembly candidates of all the participating political parties would have emerged and their credentials duly submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters, Abuja.

As a matter of fact, INEC has already fixed February 18, 2023 as the date of the next general (presidential and National Assembly) elections. And based on the provisions of Section 31 of the Electoral Act, political parties are required to forward their list of candidates to INEC, not later than 60 days before the date of general elections. Impliedly, all political parties fielding candidates for the presidential and National Assembly elections in the February 18, 2023 general elections must submit the list of their candidates to the commission latest on 18th December this year (2022).

As I write, the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has only tentatively and imprecisely fixed next month (February) as the period to hold her national convention to elect substantive party officials to run its affairs. Since June 25, 2020, Yobe State governor, Mr Mai Mala Buni has been holding forte as the APC Caretaker National Chairman. He currently doubles as the Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of APC. By next month, the Buni committee would be 20 months at the helm of the ruling party.

Beneath the parapet, the race for the presidential ticket of APC and the struggle of the contending forces for the soul of the ruling party has left it on the tip of an implosion, unless salvaged through extraordinary brinkmanship. Whether Mr President will be the Leviathan equipped and disposed to perform that role or the undertaker of a crumbling edifice is left to be seen in the coming weeks.

Nosike Ogbuenyi contributed this piece from Abala-Uno in Ndokwa-East LGA area of Delta State.