Namibia: Several Suicides Over New Year Weekend

Several cases of suicide were reported to the police between Friday and Saturday.

One of them is the apparent suicide of 50-year-old Benyamin Wilhelm, who was found hanging from a branch of a Mopani tree on Friday with a yellow rope around his neck at around 07h00 in the Omukoko village of the Outapi constituency of the Omusati region.

On the same day at 09h00 at the Umulunga Cemetery, Theophilus Hailya John (44) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a wire.

The following day, a 24-year-old Angolan man was found hanging, also from wire, on a branch of a tree at Okongo in the Ohangwena.

In Walvis Bay, a 35-year-old woman allegedly hung herself with a gown belt in the toilet of the flat she shared with her husband in Narraville.

In other crime-related matters, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi yesterday reported that 89 people died in road accidents between 15 November 2021 and 28 December 2021.

This represents two more fatalities than in 2020, while 2019 saw the death of 79 people over the same period.

Injuries in motor vehicles totalled 716 in 2021, compared to 834 in 2020 and 947 in 2019.

The number of accidents decreased from 485 in 2019 to 411 in 2020, and again to 371 in 2021.

Shikwambi further said the festive season road safety campaign resulted in the issuance of 3 277 summonses worth more than N$3 million.

"A total of 29 744 drivers were screened for alcohol, of which 75 were detained for driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The male drivers screened were 25 132 while the female drivers were 4 612," she stated.

Shikwambi added that prevailing violations reported ranged from unlicensed drivers to unlicensed vehicles, overspeeding, inconsiderate driving, failing to comply with road traffic signs/markings, failing to wear seatbelts, and driving under the influence of alcohol.