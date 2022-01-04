Namibia: Aandonga Mourn Kamanya

Tributes have poured in for the Ondonga Traditional Authority's chairperson Vilho Sheetheni Kamanya, who died of Covid-19 complications.

Kamanya died on 31 December 2021 at the age of 74.

He has been described as a strong leader in traditional structures, and has been a member of the Ondonga Traditional Authority since 2007, serving in different positions. Kamanya is also a former governor of the Oshikoto region.

The King of Ondonga Fillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo defined him as an active leader who strived to transform the posture of the institution of traditional leadership from that of an inward to an outward-looking one.

"All the chiefs and members of the Ondonga Traditional Authority are saddened by losing the greatest leader, because he was a dictionary and archive to all traditional leaders. Losing such a person is a great loss because we relied on him for solutions to our leadership problems and advice," said the king.

He said only God knew why Kamanya had died, and they will leave everything in His hands.

The king then sent his heartfelt condolences to the deceased's wife and the entire family. "May his soul rest in peace," added Nangolo.

Oshikoto governor Penda Ya Ndakolo said the whole Oshikoto region has lost a hero and a teacher.

"He was always available to meet, and we have greatly appreciated his wisdom and co-operation," he noted.

Ya Ndakolo concurred that Kamanya had played a vital role in strengthening the role of traditional leadership at the local sphere of government.

Kamanya also contributed to the struggle for the freedom of this country.

"I have lost a brother. May his soul rest in peace," said Ya Ndakolo.

No funeral arrangements have yet been finalised.