Namibia: Covid Sees Festive Season Spike

Namibia has recorded a significant increase in Covid-19 active cases over the past two weeks, with figures rising from 10 227 on 20 December 2021 to 14 819 recorded on 2 January 2022.

Before the festive season commenced, health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula noticed a spike in new cases within a short period being reported in all the regions, citing the movement of citizens between regions, which prompted them to urge the public to minimise or suspend travel as far as possible to limit the transmission of infections.

"The number of active cases is 14 819. Hospitalised cases are currently at 310 across all regions, of which 32 are in intensive care units (ICUs). Eight of the hospitalised cases have received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 35 are fully vaccinated. One case in ICU received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while three cases in ICU are fully vaccinated. The remainder of 28 (87.5%) are not vaccinated," stated Shangula.

On 20 December 2021, Khomas recorded the highest number of 275, making up 30% of the total, followed by the Erongo region with 164, constituting 18% of all newly confirmed cases.

Shangula said by 1 January 2022, 405 255 people had received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, representing 26.9% of the target population, including 1 945 children aged 12-17.

"A total of 105 432 have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is administered as one dose, while 238 578 adults had received two doses of other vaccines. Therefore, 344 010 have completed the vaccination, translating to 22.9% of the target population. Five-thousand nine-hundred and eighty-five people have received a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccines," said Shangula.

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus yesterday via Twitter urged citizens of the world to rally behind the campaign of vaccinating at least 70% of their countries' populations by July 2022.

"We have 185 days to the finishing line of achieving 70% by the start of July 2022, and the clock starts now. To achieve my No. 1 New Year's resolution, we need all governments, Covid-19 vaccine-makers and partners to act together to vaccinate 70% of people in every country by July 2022. With vaccine equity, we can end the pandemic," he pleaded.