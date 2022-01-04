Nigeria: 2023 Presidency - Kano Rep Declares Support for Osinbajo

The federal lawmaker urged Mr Osinbajo to contest the presidential elections in 2023.

Hafizu Kawu, the member representing Tarauni federal constituency, Kano, says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is a saleable presidential aspirant if he chooses to contest the Presidential elections in 2023.

Mr Kawu made the disclosure during a press conference on Monday in Kano.

The federal lawmaker, who urged Mr Osinbajo to contest the presidential elections in 2023, said that the move will consolidate the achievements of the present administration.

"Osinbajo is a saleable candidate for the party whose antecedents, experience, honesty, capacity and capability speak volumes.

"As a close ally and former aide of the Vice President, I chose to make this briefing without his consent, yet I am doing it due to Osinbajo's impressive vision for the country.

"His foresight in so many areas will be useful for Nigeria. He is loyal, detribalised and a man of God who I think is natural successor of President Muhammadu Buhari.

"I worked with him from 2015 to 2019, I know him personally and I also know his capabilities and potentials," he explained.

He said the vice president if given the mandate to rule Nigeria, would ensure among other things that the rule of law is entrenched across the country due to his background in the law profession.

Mr Kawu, who commended President Buhari for initiating giant projects in all parts of the country, said if given the mandate, Mr Osinbajo will complete all the ongoing projects and initiate new ones.

The lawmaker commended the President Buhari-led government for the achievements recorded so far in addressing security challenges confronting the country.

"This administration scores very high in its fight against the insurgents, reclaiming our territories and reducing bombings nationwide. It has redeemed the hope of Nigerians," he added.