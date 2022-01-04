South Africa: Post Office On Fire Behind Vereeniging Post Office

3 January 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Service at the Vereeniging Post Office continued without interruption on 3 January 2022, when the bedding of homeless people behind the building caught fire. Media incorrectly reported that the Vereeniging Post Office itself had caught fire.

The building that houses the Vereeniging Post Office was not damaged in any way and the fire was quickly doused.

The Post Office will continue to operate normally, and the SA Police have been requested to patrol the building at regular intervals to ensure that homeless people do not overnight in the vicinity of the building. The SA Post Office will ensure that a permanent solution is found to grant access only to employees and customers, such as enclosing the post box lobby and back area with palisade fencing and issuing customers who rent a post box with a key to the post box lobby.

The Vereeniging Post Office offers a renewal facility for motor vehicle licences and is an important pay-out point for social grants. The SA Post Office will take all the necessary steps to ensure that its services continue without interruption.

