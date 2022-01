Tunis/Tunisia — Five COVID-19 deaths and 160 infections were reported in Medenine over the past 24 hours from 1,020 tests, taking the caseload to 35,347 and death toll to 1,216, Preventive Healthcare Director Zayed El Anz said.

Two of the infection cases are imported and the remaining 158 are domestic including 31 logged among students, he added.