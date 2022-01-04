Tunisia: TABC Organises Business Mission to Burkina Faso, March 8-11

4 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisia-Africa Business Council (TABC) is organising, March 8-11, a multi-sectoral business mission to Burkina Faso.

This is TABC's first multi-sectoral business mission for 2022, after the important mission conducted in 2016 in the same country.

Returning to Burkina Faso after 6 years will help "assess the Tunisian enterprises' achievements there, re-establish partnerships to sustain economic relations, explore other cooperation areas, consolidate our presence in this country, focus our efforts on specific sectors and identify new investment and trade opportunities," TABC said.

This mission will be organised in coordination with Tunisia's embassy in Ouagadougou and the Burkinabe authorities, in partnership with the Burkina Faso Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Businessmen interested to partake in this mission can register via this e-mail:contact@tabc.org.tn or call 71751935.

