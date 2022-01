Tunis/Tunisia — Only one COVID-19 death and 542 infections were logged on January 2 from 5,138 tests (10.55% positivity rate), the Health Ministry said.

As such, the caseload hit 728,802 and the death toll 25,588.

The number of recoveries was up by 345 to 696,893.

4 new hospitalisations in public and private healthcare facilities brought the total to 301. This includes 74 patients in intensive care and 13 under life support.