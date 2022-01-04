Egypt: EGX Indices Show Mixed Performance, Benchmark Slightly Decreases 0.1 Pct

Egyptian Exchange (EGX) indices showed mixed performance at the close of Monday's trading with most investors tending to restructure their portfolios.
The market capital gained nearly EGP 2.5 billion to register EGP 766.8 billion.
The EGX 30 benchmark index slightly decreased 0.1 percent, closing at 11,897.4 points.
The broader EGX 70 EWI of the leading small and medium enterprises (SMEs) increased 1.17 percent, recording 2,269.63 points.
The all-embracing EGX 100 index rose 0.85 percent, hitting 3,316.08 points.