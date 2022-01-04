Egypt: PM Follows Up On Status of Strategy to Promote Yacht Tourism

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli held a meeting on Monday to follow up the status of a strategy to promote yacht tourism.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled el Anani, Minister of Housing Assem el Gazzar, and Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir, along with other senior officials.

The prime minister said the meeting comes to follow up the implementation of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives for developing a strategy for boosting yacht tourism nationwide.

A decision was issued in June 2021 to form a higher ministerial committee to draw up this strategy, Madbouli added.

Meanwhile, the transport minister said several meetings have been held over the past period for this purpose, and a strategy for boosting yacht tourism in Egypt has been drafted.

The strategy included developing a unified pricing policy that offers incentives to lure tourist ships and yachts, in addition to upgrading tourist ports, and establishing new yacht marinas at tourist sites, Wazir added.

It also included preparing a marketing plan to promote yacht tourism in Egypt, in addition to creating an online platform that contains all bodies concerned with a view to simplifying relevant procedures and security licenses.