Cameroon: North West - Accelerating Dev't of Andek Municipality

: The Development aspirations of Andek Council, Momo Division have been stated with a 2022 budget that reflects their ambition to give the municipality a new lease of life in peace and progress.

The event on December 17, 2021 was the Council's budgetary session when the Mayor, Ubangoh Helly Akoba inspired Counciloors and the population to embrace and intensify the government's social economy programme with projects that give youths opportunities. Ubangoh Helly stressed the merits of local solutions for local problems in the face of the socio-political crisis rocking the municipality.

It is against this backdrop that he urged councilors, elite and development stakeholders of Andek to be role models and cajole contractors to deliver on development projects. He sounded off about the success level of projects realized so far in green zones. Mayor Ubangoh Helly was very pedagogic when he prescribed courage, bravery and love for community in times like this. It was a moment to mobilize Andek people to cultivate and reign with mindsets that build peace and living together.

He announced that it was the first time in the recent history of the municipality that a budget of over one billion is adopted. He saluted the impressive amount devolved by the State to enhance the development of Andek Council. The budget carries an investment component of about FCFA 525 million. It emerged from the session that Andek Council will purchase a 20 ton truck in 2022 to help fast-track development. The council is committed to complete and equip Andek's guest home, construct a bridge to link Tinekoh, construct some wells with hand pump for water supply, construct and equip a community hall at Etwil, Benamboufei, construct the Nkon Integrated Health Center, give SAR/SM Andek a chance with a workshop, rehabilitate some municipal roads, etc.

In their commitment to ensure project realization and check unconsumed credit allocations returning to Yaounde, the Councilors decided not to allocate projects to neighborhoods that are still hostile with the crisis to blame. Curtains dropped with Mayor Ubangoh Helly announcing intentions to organize a grand cultural festival in Andek.