Cameroon: Service to the Nation - Deserving Military Officers Receive Epaulets

The Commander of the General Headquarters Brigade presided at the ceremony on January 01, 2022.

Some military personnel who were promoted to different ranks by a Presidential decree and Ministerial decision of December 21, 2021 and December 27, 2021 respectively, received their medals on January 1, 2022. This was in a ceremony at the General Headquarters Brigade presided at by the Commander, Colonel Matian Charles Alain. The about 60 officers of various categories were awarded epaulets in recognition of their services to the nation.

On an individual basis, the Commander of the General Headquarters Brigade congratulated each beneficiary for the medal received and encouraged them to continue in safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country through the protection of persons and property.

In appreciation to his epaulet, Emmanuel Nyenti promoted to the rank of Lieutenant of the land forces said he is very grateful for his promotion. "I have been serving in the military for the past 21 years and I thank God for this recognition. My gratitude goes to my hierarchy for their constant guidance and to my dear wife for the moral support. At the same time, this epaulet is a call to more devotion and loyalty to the State and its institutions," he said.

On his part, Formikong Azeh, promoted from Sub-Lieutenant to Lieutenant, said it is indeed a dream come true to him. "Having joined the military in 2016, I have served at the Military Staff Headquarters in Yaounde for six months upon my return from Brazil. Presently, I am serving at the Second Intervention Battalion Unit of the General Headquarters Brigade. Being a Lieutenant is accomplishing for me. Now, you understand why I say it is a childhood dream come true," he stated in joy. He added that he will continue rendering his services for the defence of Cameroon given that he has passion in the promotion of peace and security.