Cameroon: After the Feast - Work Resumes in Earnest

Most people were in their offices as early as 7:30am on Monday January 3, 2022.

After heavy celebrations over the weekend as a result of the New Year day feast, most people in the Economic capital of Douala were very conscious of Monday as most were out and ready for work. As early as 7:30 am most offices had welcome its workers.

It was huge morning traffic as usual as many people were heading to their different offices and worksites. The atmosphere was relax and most people were ready to begin the first working day of the year and were ready to deliver throughout the year.

Emmanuel-Jean Khotui was at his office busy cleaning and ready to start work. He said he had a nice time of the first. "I was happy that New Year's Day was on a Saturday so I had enough time to rest so as to start work today. I didn't drink much on new year's day because I have about three reports to submit today, so on New Year 's Day I dedicated some time to do some of my reports".

Most government offices, banks and other private companies were wide open with people thronging in for one service or the other.

An owner of a private company in Bonamoussadi told CT that he asked his workers to resume on Tuesday as Saturday was a normal working day for them. On his part Madam Njoya Annette said she came to work because she had no choice. "We are still waiting for our December salary and I need it to clear the debts I incurred during the festive period. I hear our salary might be out today" she added. For Madam Augusta-Julie of an insurance company, Monday is a normal working day. She said after feasting it was time to work.