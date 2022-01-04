Africa: Mhari, Mahachi Injured

The camp of the warriors of Zimbabwe has been hit by a double injury. This include goalkeeper Petros Mhari and winger Kudakwashe Mahachi who were all replaced during their test match against Sudan on January 2, 2022 in Yaounde. "Kuda Mahachi left the pitch injured in the first half and he was replaced by Onismor Bhasera. Talbert Shumba has come in for Petros Mhari who also showed discomfort after landing awkwardly," the Zimbabwe Football Federation reported while the match was ongoing.

As for updates on, Kudakwashe's case, the federation says there is good news. "Good news on Mahachi's injury in the preparatory match against Sudan. It's nothing serious. It's a thigh contusion that resulted from a collision with an opponent. He should be okay in the next two to three days", Dr Nicholas Munyonga said. The Warriors are currently sojourning in Cameroon's political capital, Yaounde and coach Mapeza seeks to come up with the right combinations and tactics ahead of the tournament.