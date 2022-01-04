Africa: AFCON 2021 - Tickets Sale Begins Today

Tickets for the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) officially goes on sale today, January 4, 2022. This is according to a communique signed yesterday January 3, 2022 by Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, Minister of Sports and Physical Education and President of the AFCON Local Organising Committee better known by its French acronym COCAN. The communique made public the different sales points found in the different sites with priority given to councils of the host towns. The sales points, as per the communique, are opened as from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the competition. The communique also reveals the prices which range from FCFA 3,000 to FCFA 20,000 depending on the category and the stage of the competition. Just like physical sales, the communique also reveals that online sales begin today as from at 4 p.m. and will be accessible via the link; https://cocantickets.com.