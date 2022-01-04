Cameroon: West Region - Community Leaders Learn Human Rights Abuses

A two-day information and sensitization training seminar grouping village leaders, groups animators, religious and youth group leaders, organized by an NGO, Women international league for peace and freedom (WILPF-Cameroon) held in Mbouda from,10-11, Decem

The seminar that held in two different sessions, brought together, traditional, community and religious leaders, as well as members of the civil society, while the second session, that brought together youth group leaders, and youth associations charged with protecting girls rights, was aimed at sensitizing and mobilizing local and national opinion on the prevention of violence against women, and sexual abuse on young girls and domestic servants, and to present the new practical methods and strategy put in place by WILPF Cameroon to prevent these poor practices.

The workshop that was coordinated by WILPF national president, Sylvie Jacqueline Ndongmo, had as resource persons, a team of jurists from WILPF Cameroon, legal aid clinic, led by Barrister Tsapy Joseph Lavosier.

Addressing the course participants in two different occasions, WILPF Cameroon, national president, Sylvie Jacqueline Ndongmo, said the sensitization and information workshop was holding when national and international communities were commemorating human rights day, insinuating that her organization, accompanied by her legal and judicial clinic team was out to sensitize and mobilize local and national opinion, on practical assistance victims of human rights, rape and sexual abuse on young girls can benefit from this legal clinic. She said day one was a platform for concertation with village and community leaders, while day two brought together youth leaders, who received educative talks on the danger of violence on girls in schools, sexual abuse and legal assistant such victims can benefit from the WILPF legal team.

Presiding at the opening ceremony, Assistant DO for Mbouda Subdivision, Ateba Jean Petit, praised the action of WILPF Cameroon, to safeguard the interest of the less privileged in the society, describing the action as setting a good standard morality. He said the sensitization and education of youths will protect them from unfair treatment in the society.