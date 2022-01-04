Cameroon: Bakassi - 28 Soldiers Promoted, Two Congratulated

The happy Bakassi defence forces were full of praises to President Paul Biya for recognising their services to the nation on January 1, 2022.

The scene was the Jabane esplanade of the Rapid Intervention Batallion (BIR) in the Bakasi peninsular. And the day was 1st January, 2022. The event was the award of new promotional epaulets to 28 deserving soldiers. Two congratulatory letters were presented to members of the marine corps based in Bakassi namely Lele Fongang and Yemelong Eric.

Top recipients of the day who climbed to the new rank of Lieutenant Colonel were Essombe Priso Paul Maurice who is second in Command of the BIR Delta and Lemagni Tchokonte who is the Gendarmerie liaison officer with the BIR Delta in Jabane.

On hand to affix the medals were the Divisional Officer for Idabato, Roland Ewane, the Mayor of Ida Bato, Etongo Efange, Commander of the Coastal BIR Force, Colonel Touang Djakjinkreo Gabriel and the Commander of BIR Delta, Colonel Mohaman Dehir.

The newly promoted officers included two Lieutenant Colonels, one Chief Warrant Officer, two warrant officers, 14 Chief Sergeants, and one Sergeant. Two marine officers also received letters of congratulation for their outstanding work-conduct from hierarchy namely Lele Fongang and Yemelong Eric.

Both army and the population shared the food and drinks of the day to their general satisfaction. One could observe the soldiers dishing out food to far-placed children and women who came to watch the event. "Please don't leave without eating and drinking", the men in uniform went round pleading among the population.

Meanwhile, on the eve of the event, top officials of the army gathered in their hall to listen to the Head of State's traditional end of year address to the nation. Colonels Touang Djakjinkreo Gabriel and Mohaman Dehir, the then Major Essombe and Major Diang as top officers were among the soldiers listening with keen attention to the speech of the President of the Republic. President Paul Biya's praise of the aarmy as having acted professionally to defend the territory, protect property and persons during the year even many times risking their own lives went deep into their hearts as recognition of accomplished works and encouragement for more determination.