Senegal - Mané, Mendy Join Camp

4 January 2022
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Ahead of the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Cameroon, the duo of Liverpool's Sadio Mané and Chelsea's Edouard Mendy have joined the Senegalese camp in Dakar. "Sadio Mané and Edouard Mendy arrived in Dakar. The two lions joined their teammates at the Radisson Hotel in Diamniadio," the Senegalese Football Federation reported yesterday January 3, 2022.

They are as usual expected to provide the needed push to fire the team to victory. Mane and Mendy constitute major backbones of the Senegalese team. They are an integral part of Senegalese final squad for the AFCON. The 2019 AFCON finalists will no doubt be hoping to push themselves higher as the battle of supremacy gradually approaches in Cameroon. Senegal will begin their 2021 AFCON campaign against Zimbabwe on January 10, 2022. Subsequently, they will face Guinea on the January 14 and round off group stage fixtures with a clash with the Flames of Malawi on the January 18, 2022.

