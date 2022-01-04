Cameroon: Voters' Lists - Electoral Registers Open Nationwide

Persons of voting age can have their names enlisted in any ELECAM branch office and the exercise is in accordance with Section 74 (2) of the Electoral Code.

Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) has according to legal dispositions commenced registration of potential electors on their electoral lists. Those of voting age wishing to have their names enlisted can do so at any ELECAM branch office or registration points. The registration process is in accordance with provisions of the Electoral Code in its Section 74 which states that electoral registers shall be permanent and shall be revised every year throughout the national territory. "The annual revision of the electoral registers shall commence on 1 January and end on 31August of every year," stipulates the Code. The process is however witnessing a timid start nationwide. ELECAM branch offices that had registered new electors on day one yesterday had the number in single digits. Some ELECAM branch offices in the Centre Region had not registered new potential voters but the staff were all in the office at 7:30am with all necessary equipment and dispositions to have people registered. "The beginning is usually always lukewarm. With the different proximity mechanisms put in place by hierarchy, people tend to get more interested over time and the number of those registered increases. We are always in the office during official working hours to register people, give voter's cards or any requested information about ELECAM to citizens who solicit," stated a staff at the Yaounde I Council branch office.

The Director General of Elections at ELECAM, Erik Essousse, told Cameroon Tribune that the official launch of the voters' registration exercise for 2022 will be done on Thursday January 6, 2022. Strategies to get the maximum number of electors registered, better collaboration with other stakeholders and the use of traditional and digital media to inform the public on the actions of ELECAM, the Director General of Elections said, have all been outlined. To avoid the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, he noted that prescribed barrier measures are being respected. Meanwhile, the withdrawal of voters' card is equally ongoing.

The Electoral Code states that entry into the electoral register shall be a right (of the elector) and shall be carried out by the branches of Elections Cameroon, in collaboration with the relevant joint commissions, reason ELECAM officials said they have set out strategies to encourage uninterested persons of voting age to have themselves registered. The registration process will go on across all ten regions of the country till August 31, 2022, which is the official stipulated date for the closure of the registers, except in the phase of the convening of an election.