Liberia: Boys Town - Man Jailed for Murder, Rape of 13yr Old Girl

Boys Town: The Liberia National Police (LNP) has investigated, charged and sent to court a 31-year-old man identified as Abraham Wento for allegedly raping to death a 13 - year - old girl in Boys Town, Lower Margibi County.

A police charge sheet released Monday, 3 January 2022 stated that defendant Abraham Wento has been forwarded to court for the crimes of rape, murder, felonious restraint and abuse of corpse.

"In view of the foregoing facts and circumstance, coupled with defendant Abraham Wento's voluntary statement of admission, this investigation has resolved to charge defendant Abraham Wento with the crimes of murder, felonious restraint, and abuse of corpse," the police said.

The police indicated that the crimes are in violation of Chapter 14, Sub-chapter "A," Section 14.1, 14.70, 14.51 and Chapter 18.12 Section of the Revised Penal Code of Liberia, pending court trial.

The police noted that on 11 December 2021 during the evening hours, the victim was sent by her guardian, Patricia Golo, into the community to buy peanut butter intended for cooking soup and rice.

Accordingly, the victim went to a neighbor's house to buy the peanut butter when she went missing. Police in Boys Town were said to commence a search for the victim.

According to police, defendant Wento purposely, knowingly and intentionally called the victim under the pretense of sending her to do some work for him.

He allegedly sent the victim to pick up his phone which was in his room. Police said as soon as the victim entered the defendant's room, the accused allegedly followed her and choked her until she died.

The police investigation disclosed that on 13 December 2021 during the evening hours, the victim's lifeless body was discovered in a swamp behind Mr. George Yeagar's house by residents of the community.

The victim's body was examined and deposited at the John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital where a post mortem examination was conducted by the county coroner of Montserrado, police added.

The police investigation revealed that during the interview conducted with defendant Wento, he allegedly told them that he was the one who killed the girl to get the amount of US$15,000.00 to travel to Australia.

He however denied the allegation of rapping the girl, according to police. He allegedly explained that after killing the girl, he tried to dispose of her body, but it was difficult for him.

He allegedly confessed to police that he tried digging a grave to bury the girl, but he failed to complete the mission when daylight approached.

Having failed to bury the victim, police said defendant Wento took the corpse in a swamp located behind Mr. George Yeagar's house on Gbeh Town Avenue, Margibi County and dropped it there.

The accused allegedly escaped from the community and went to Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County and reported himself.

Having reported himself at the Zwedru Police Station, police said the accused was arrested and escorted to LNP headquarters in Monrovia for investigation.-Edited by Winston W. Parley