Nigeria: BRIPAN Elects New Council Members

The Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN) has elected new Council Members and the Executive Committee (Exco) for the Association.

These were some of the highlights of the 20th Annual General Meeting of the Association, held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Those who were elected to serve on the Council for two years include Dr. Bolanle Adebola, Mrs Miannaya Aja Essien, SAN, Ms Efosa Ewere, Godwin Omoaka, SAN;, Femi Ojumu, Olugbenga Biobaku and Dr Adebola Olubanjo. The duo of Chief Chris Okunowo and Prof Godwin Oyedokun, were re-elected.

Also, the erstwhile Executive Committee of the Association, which was led by Prof Fidelis Oditah, QC, SAN, handed over its leadership to the new Exco.

Mr Richard Ayodele Akintunde, SAN, was named as the President; Mr C. V. C. Ihekweazu, SAN, Vice-President; Mr Folorunsho Albert, First Deputy Vice-President; Mr Abiodun Aribiyi, Second Deputy Vice-President; Mr Okorie Kalu, General Secretary; Mrs Bolanle Alao, Treasurer; and Mr Johnson Agwu, Assistant General Secretary.

In his inaugural speech, Akintunde thanked the immediate past President, Prof Oditah, for his exceptional service to the Association, and promised to consolidate on the achievements of the past Executive Committee. He promised to improve on the members' experience while interacting with the Association, by revamping the BRIPAN website, and to make it technology-driven, socially connected and more responsive to the needs of its members. He spoke of his plan to create a Young Members Group, to enable the Association tap into the huge potential and vibrancy of young members.

Akintunde said that the new Executive Committee will constructively engage with the Regulators such as the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Federal High Court, to enable members have a better customer experience.

He said the new Exco will promote strategic partnerships and collaborations with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE), Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Developmental Agencies, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in the interest of the Association, members and the growth of the insolvency profession.

Akintunde, SAN also promised to revamp the Basic Support Group, and move the Association to a new office premises for its Secretariat. 60 new members were inducted at the meeting.