Tunisia: UGTT Calls PM to Withdraw Circular No. 20

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) on Monday sent a letter to Prime Minister Najla Bouden, calling for the withdrawal of the circular n20 addressed to all ministers, secretaries of State, managing directors and CEOs of public enterprises and institutions, which sets out the conditions for negotiations with trade unions.

The UGTT considers in the letter that this circular undermines the right to collective bargaining, which positively impacts the social climate, recalling that Tunisia was among the first countries to have ratified the International Convention No. 98 on the right to organise and collective bargaining.

Official spokesman for the UGTT Sami Tahri stated to TAP that the circular is a violation of the Constitution and international law and paves the way for conflicts.

Tahri warned against the enforcement of this circular, which, according to him, will ruin a dialogue process and will lead to strikes and tensions in the social climate.

The circular bans any negotiation with the trade unions without prior authorisation from the government's secretariat general.