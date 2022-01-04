Tunisia: UGTT Calls PM to Withdraw Circular No. 20

4 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) on Monday sent a letter to Prime Minister Najla Bouden, calling for the withdrawal of the circular n20 addressed to all ministers, secretaries of State, managing directors and CEOs of public enterprises and institutions, which sets out the conditions for negotiations with trade unions.

The UGTT considers in the letter that this circular undermines the right to collective bargaining, which positively impacts the social climate, recalling that Tunisia was among the first countries to have ratified the International Convention No. 98 on the right to organise and collective bargaining.

Official spokesman for the UGTT Sami Tahri stated to TAP that the circular is a violation of the Constitution and international law and paves the way for conflicts.

Tahri warned against the enforcement of this circular, which, according to him, will ruin a dialogue process and will lead to strikes and tensions in the social climate.

The circular bans any negotiation with the trade unions without prior authorisation from the government's secretariat general.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X