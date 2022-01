Tunis/Tunisia — A woman was killed and 20 others sustained injuries in a car pile-up early on Tuesday on the Tunis-Sousse motorway, Civil Protection Spokesperson Moez Triaa told TAP.

Six ambulances, 3 tow trucks and an emergency car were rushed to the scene to rescue the victims, he added.

Civil Protection officers are still working to unblock the traffic by removing the 24 cars that broke down following the pile-up, he specified.