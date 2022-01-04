Nigeria: Lagos Schools Urged to Set Up Safety Measures for Resumption

As public and private schools in Lagos State resume today January 4, after the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Ministry of Education, yesterday called on administrators to step up their safety measures with the aim of reducing negative incidence.

The Commissioner of Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, who made this appeal in a statement made available to THISDAY, said they should devise appropriate strategies to advance teacher/student interaction in order to gain an insight and expose negative tendencies before they metamorphosed into unfortunate situations.

According to her, "school administrators should ensure that exposure of students to danger within the school premises are neutralised. They should also identify possible dangers outside the walls of the schools and escalate it to appropriate state safety and enforcement agencies through prescribed channels."

While welcoming students, teachers and school administrators to the beginning of the new year and second term for the 2021/2022 school session, Adefisayo further directed that adequate monitoring, especially as it affects boarding school students should be enforced to prevent the incidence of bullying and other vices.

The commissioner re-echoed the warning of the Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu that bullying, cultism and other vices will not be tolerated in Lagos schools, while appealing to the administrators to increase counseling of students against these vices.