Nigeria: Nkanu East Wants Enugu Governorship Ticket in 2023

Abuja — Ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial race in Enugu State, stakeholders in Nkanu East area of the state have embarked on consultation to garner support to clinch the slot, alleging neglect and marginalisation of the area.

Nkanu East is where the governorship seat is believed to have been zoned to in 2023, and the sustainability of the ingrained zoning formula for the governorship position among the three senatorial districts is believed to be sacrosanct in the state.

The Nkanu East leaders made the plea during their consultation with the former state Governor and Senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, in Enugu last weekend.

Led by the former Minister of Power, Professor Barth Nnaji, the people called for support from other parts of the state in their quest to produce the next governor in the spirit of equity as well as the need to address the alleged marginalisation of the area.

They stated that Senator Nnamani was deliberately chosen as the first port of call in their consultation and sensitisation visit in recognition of his leadership role in the politics of Nkanu land and Enugu State.

The delegation argued that since Enugu East senatorial zone is favoured by the ingrained and long standing zoning formula in the state, the position of the governor should be further micro-zoned and ceded to Nkanu East Local Government Area.

They described Nkanu East as a vast local government area spanning a large expanse of land that borders on a long stretch of Ebonyi State as well as Aninri, Awgu, Nkanu West, Enugu South, Enugu East and Isi Uzo LGAs, adding that no other local government area in the state has such territorial complexity amid acute infrastructural deficits.

While responding, Nnamani described Nkanu East's case for the governorship slot as compelling, pointing out however that by precedence, it is the governor of the state that chooses his successor.

He, therefore, advised them to extend their consultations to other stakeholders across the state, expressing the hope that political leaders in the state and the various communities will be guided by conscience in picking the next governor of the state.

Others among the delegates were former state Deputy Governor, Sunday Onyebuchi; former member of the House of Representatives, Anayo Edeh; former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Gabriel Ajah; former council Chairman, Ejike Ani; HRH Igwe Abel Nwobodo; HRH, Igwe H. Edeani; HRH Igwe Moses Ideyi, and HRH Igwe Okeke Arum among others.