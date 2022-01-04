Namibia: Pure Delight Introduces 'Marula Oil Donation'

PURE Delight, the producer of a luxury marula beard oil, recently introduced its new project 'Marula oil donation', to donate to anyone affected by burns due to the recent wildfires.

The initiative has already started, but will only be officially launched next year.

Charmaine Oosthuizen, the owner of Pure Delight, said the company's products are vegan, cruelty-free, 100% natural, and locally sourced and produced.

Pure Delight was founded in 2020 to share the marula oil luxury with the people.

Oosthuizen recently told The Namibian that her company started the donation project because it believes that marula oil has potential to heal wounds. It is high in antioxidants, essential fatty acids and amino acids.

"Marula oil has excellent healing, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Therefore, marula oil is extremely helpful in the healing of wounds as well as diminishing scars. This is a pure Namibian product, supporting local trades and companies and sourcing [raw materials] from our own county," Oosthuizen said.

Oosthuizen said marula oil has been used for many years by the local people as a medicine, as food and for skin health. She said the product can be used on dry and damaged skin and contains natural vitamin E and C, Omega 3, 6, 9 as well as a variety of natural antioxidants.

She said the company produces the oil from marula kernels sourced locally from the rural areas, mostly in the north of Namibia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Company Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We believe the natural ingredients from nature will always be the best for anything. We do believe in marula oil's natural properties with vitamin C and E , Omega 3, 6, 9 and lots of antioxidants to treat any damage to the skin," Oosthuizen said.

Oosthuizen said they decided on the project after seeing the damage, loss and heartache the fires have caused recently.

"It has touched our hearts in a big way. So many people standing together to assist put the fires under control. This has shown us that we all need each other. We could not help to put out the fires, but we can certainly help with the after care of the wounds to any fire victim. This means a lot to us because we are able to make some people's lives better," she said.

Oosthuizen said they hope, through the initiative, they are able to inspire people to help each other.

"Our business's main focus will always be our people... We are proud to live in a country where we look after each other. Thank you firefighters and citizens who worked so hard. Our hearts go out to anyone affected," she said.

Oosthuizen said they have made five donations already.

"So far, five victims have re-ordered, with good feedback. These are people with skin problems," she said.

Oosthuizen invited the victims to send them a message with all the details of their incident, including photos of the damaged area.

Anyone interested, email [email protected]