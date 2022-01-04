Nigeria: "Access to Climate Information Can Solve 50% of Nigeria's Agric Challenges"

The Executive Secretary, HEDA Resource Centre, Mr. Sulaimon Arigbabu, has stated that adequate access and effective utilisation of climate information could address the challenges hindering farmers' productivity by at least 50 per cent.

Arigbabu stated this at a one-day workshop on developing a feedback framework for climate information in Lagos.

According to him, the essence of the workshop is to strengthen climate information service delivery in the country in order to build resilience in the Nigeria's food system.

He said: "We have gone round a few states, we have had town hall meetings with various stakeholders and farmers in different states, research institutions, private sector and the whole idea is to share their experiences with having access to climate information.

"What we have realised is that so many farmers are still unaware of the extent to with Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET) is able to provide this information as many are also now aware that there is a yearly prediction for climate information."

He, however, lamented that NiMET's capacity has not being optimally adopted and adapted in the nation's agric sector, saying that climate information is not getting to the farmers as at when needed.

"Many of our farmers complain about losses that they suffer because they do not have access to climate information at the right time. There is a huge gap in the provision of this service; there is also a huge gap in the utilisation of this service. Our agriculture is climate dependent and that is why we have many farmers who are unemployed for more than half of the year when we were experiencing dry season," he added.

Also speaking, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer, NiMET, Mr. Mansur Bako Matazu, said the theme of the workshop, "Strengthening Climate Information Service Delivery for a Resilient Food System in Nigeria," is apt and highly relevant, but, however, stated that Nigeria's current food system is rife with inequalities and issues that prevent adequate food security for all with grave consequences.

He said that the NiMET has been in the forefront of providing early warning services, stressing that the various weather and climate information generated by the agency are available for clients and stakeholders across the socio-economic sectors of the country.

He said that it is important to recognise the position of the federal government on developing the agricultural sector for sustainable green economy, focusing on food system development agenda that will lift hundred 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within a decade, stressing that the government aim to prioritise healthy diets and affordable nutrition through inclusive, efficient, resilient, and sustainable agriculture would contribute to job creations and sustainable economy growth.

He added that the global food system is the production, processing, and distribution of food throughout the world, stressing that in October 2021, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), through the State of the Climate in Africa 2020, reiterated the effects of changing precipitation patterns, rising temperatures and increased frequency of weather extremes, and their contributions to mounting food insecurity, poverty, and displacement in Africa.

He pointed out that the prospects of agro-meteorological services are enormous across the value chain from land preparation through harvesting to marketing and storage with the support of key players such as farmers, extension officers, input providers, banks, insurance company, transporters to mention a few.