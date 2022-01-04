Nigeria: Govt Urged to Dialogue to Ease Tension in South-East

Abuja — The immediate past National Organising Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), has called on the federal government to ease the tension in South East by adopting political solution and dialogues to address issues agitating the people of the region.

The PDP chieftain, who stated this in his new year message, insisted that Southeasterners were not violent but peace-loving and hardworking people, who were mostly misunderstood.

Observing that 2022 held a lot of promises for the nation, Akobundu noted that such promises could only come to fruition with a renewed sense of understanding and mutual respect in the pursuit of common good.

"I earnestly call on the federal government to immediately ease the tension in the Southeast by heeding to demands for political solution and dialogue to address the issues agitating the people. Southeasterners are not violent but peace loving and very hardworking people, who are mostly misunderstood.

"Moreover, the time has come for leaders of the South East to put aside all personal interests and come together once more to find lasting solutions to the economic, political and social challenges facing our region.

"The South East is blessed with abundant natural, and most importantly, a highly ingenious, inventive, hardworking and resilient human capital resources that, when fully developed and harnessed, will guarantee the desired economic revolution in the region," Akobundu stated.

The PDP top brass, who was last week conferred with the Dikeakolamba title for his contributions towards the development of Abia State and the nation at large, commended the government and people of Abia for their resilience, industry and determination.

"I congratulate Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and all the people of Abia state on the New year and urge us all, as citizens of God's own state, to remain united, prayerful, focused and continue in caring for one another as we move to higher realm of God's glory," he prayed.