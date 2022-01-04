Nigeria: Buhari, Tinubu Felicitate With Bolaji Akinyemi At 80

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari and former Governor of Lagos State and All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have rejoiced with former Minister of External Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi as he marks his 80th birthday anniversary today.

Buhari congratulated the scholar, administrator, publisher and highly resourceful diplomat on the milestone.

The president in a statement by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined the academia and the media in celebrating with the former minister, whose intellectual and managerial influence cuts across almost every sphere of national life, with stronger presence in formulation of policies, particularly on democracy, good governance and diplomacy.

The president affirmed that the scholar had remained unwavering in his patriotism and loyalty to the growth of the nation and Africa, heading the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs at 33, becoming a minister at 43, after earning a Ph.D at 27.

He believed Akinyemi's foresight, steadfastness and diligence deserved commendation, while appreciating his willingness to share his experience whenever the need arises, including shaping the electoral process for democracy, and playing a significant role in global dialogue with other nations, the UN, Commonwealth and African Union.

The President prayed for good health and strength, especially in mentoring and inspiring younger scholars and leaders.

On his part, Tinubu, has poured encomiums on the elder-statesman.

He commended the Professor of Political Science for his contributions to the socio-political developments in the country and to democracy and good governance.

In a statement by his Media Office signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, Tinubu, the former Lagos governor, said:

"Warm congratulations to former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, on attaining 80. I rejoice with him and his family on this important milestone. Erudite scholar, author, diplomat, pro-democracy activist and committed progressive, Prof. Akinyemi has done a lot for this country.

"That he has contributed immensely to the socio-political development of Nigeria and to democracy and good governance is evident enough in his trajectory."

At 33, Akinyemi was appointed the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute for International Affairs and in 1985, at 43, he emerged as Nigeria's External Affairs Minister.

"Easily one of the best the country has produced in that office till date, his two years in office were significant as they represented some of the country's best moments in international relations.

"Prof. Akinyemi also played active part in the country's pro-democracy struggle and has remained till date a key partner in our progressive front. I vividly recalls his role in NADECO. He was a thorn in the flesh of the Abacha regime. He also helped to give scholarly support to the coalition.

"Rich in experience, wisdom and knowledge, Prof. Akinyemi is today an important elder-statesman. His wise counsel is being sought after locally and abroad.

"Today, as he joins the Octogenarian Club, I pray that Almighty Allah grant him more years, good health, renewed energy and more wisdom to continue to make meaningful impacts in Nigeria and beyond."