Sudan: International Reactions to Resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok

Khartoum — Following resignation of Sudan's Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, the United Nations' Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the continued violence targeting protestors in Sudan, following the 25 October military takeover.

Hamdok announced his resignation on Monday citing inability to forge a consunsance among the components of the transitional period.

He served as Prime Minister since August 2019 following the December 2018 Revolution.

After being detained during the 25 October, 2021 military takeover, along with senior officials and political activists, Hamdok had been reinstated after signing a deal with the leader of the coup General Burhan.

In his statement, Guterres called upon the Sudanese security forces to exercise the utmost restraint and fulfil their obligations in relation to the rights to freedom of assembly and expression.

The Secretary-General said the UN remains ready to support efforts to reach a lasting solution.

Mr. Guterres said he regrets that "a political understanding on the way forward is not in place, despite the gravity of the situation."

The Secretary-General encouraged all stakeholders to continue engaging in meaningful dialogue in order to reach an inclusive, peaceful and lasting solution.

"Sudanese aspirations for a transition that leads to a democratic dispensation are critical. The UN remains ready to support these efforts", he said.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan, Volker Perthes, also noted the Prime Minister's decision to step down.

In his statement, Mr. Perthes said he respects the decision and commends the accomplishments made under his leadership, as well as the significant achievements he made during the first phase of the transitional period.

The Special Representative remains, however, concerned by the ongoing political crisis following the military coup of 25 October, which risks further derailing progress made since the December revolution.

He also urges the security forces to abide by their obligations under international law and strictly uphold the rights of protestors to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

"Perpetrators of violence must be brought to justice", he says.

For him, "the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a democratic path and completing the peace process should be the cornerstone of all efforts to solve the current crisis."

"The lack of trust among Sudanese actors needs to be overcome through a meaningful and inclusive dialogue", he added.

The Special Representative concluded saying that the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) stands ready to facilitate this process.

The US State Department's Bureau for African Affairs said via Twitter that it hoped the country would ensure continued civilian rule. "Sudan's next PM and cabinet should be appointed in line with the constitutional declaration to meet the people's goals of freedom, peace, and justice ... The United States continues to stand with the people of Sudan as they push for democracy. Violence against protestors must cease," the Bureau tweeted.

Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations and the Security Council ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Sudan has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transition to a truly civilian-led democracy. We condemn the military's continued use of violence against peaceful protesters and urge Sudan's leaders to respect the demand for civilian rule.

Chair of the US Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks said: Hamdok's resignation signifies the further erosion of Sudan's civilian-led transition under Generals Burhan and Hemedti.

The Sudanese people deserve leaders who respect their aspirations for democracy and peace.

Member of the Committee, Senator Chris Coons said Prime Minister Hamdok worked to try to realize the goals of the revolution and build a more free, peaceful and prosperous Sudan. His resignation cements the 10/25 military coup and exposes the intentions of Sudan's military leaders to cling to power.