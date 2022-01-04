Botswana's President in Quarantine After Testing Positive for Covid

4 January 2022
Radio France Internationale

The President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, has been replaced by the vice president and is in isolation after testing positive for Covid. The country, which first identified the Omicron variant, has been able to vaccinate nearly half of its population against the virus.

Masisi has no symptoms and tested positive in routine monitoring, according to a statement released Monday, which announced he would be replaced by Vice President Slumber Tsogwane until further notice.

The Omicron variant of the virus was first identified by scientists in Botswana at the end of November, and sequencing done in South Africa confirmed the findings.

Since then, like elsewhere in the world, new infections have risen sharply in the country, though health officials say this has not led to a spike in hospitalisations and deaths.

Last week, neighbouring South Africa lifted a 21-month nightly curfew, saying that its latest Covid wave had peaked without a surge in deaths or hospitalisations.

VACCINATION REPORT

The government has been proactive in securing vaccine doses, and has managed to fully vaccinate 43 percent of its 2.4 million population. Boosters have recently been introduced for those fully vaccinated, and the age of vaccination has been lowered from 18 to 12 years old.

Scientists hypothesize that Omicron could have developed in an immunosuppressed patient, possibly someone with HIV. Botswana has some of the highest rates of HIV/AIDS in the world, along with South Africa, eSwatini and Lesotho.

(with wires)

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X