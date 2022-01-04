Tanzania: Relief As Fuel Prices Decrease

Tanzanian motorists will experience a relief in fuel expenditure in January as the prices of petroleum products will slightly decrease starting this Wednesday.

The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) announced on Tuesday a new cap price for petroleum products in the country, indicating that the retail petrol price decreased by between 4/- and Sh/- per litre of petrol and between 43/- and 67/- for diesel.

Pump price on petroleum products offloaded through the Mtwara port will slightly increase by 2/-, the regulator announced on Tuesday. Kerosine prices will also increase by 99/- per litre.

The progress in fuel price was quickly attributed to recent directives by President Samia Suluhu Hassan. In July 2021, The President directed authorities to undertake necessary measures to lower petroleum products prices so that they become affordable to Tanzanians.