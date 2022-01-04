Tanzania: President Samia Mulls Major Cabinet Reshuffle

President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced on Tuesday plans to reshuffle the cabinet of ministers to align with her administration's speed and targets.

Speaking at the State House in Dar es Salaam, the President revealed that the grace period she offered for her appointees to learn her strategies and focus has expired and it's time to appoint those who could match her speed.

Initially, the President announced she could dissolve the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children-separating the health sector that has been taking the lions' share of the ministry whilst affecting gender related affairs.

But in what could be a new year surprise, the President said she had noted some of the cabinet members with different moves that jeopardizes her quest to bring development to the people.

"Some of you are matching and gathering energy for the 2025 General Election. With that, I think it's high time I get you off these duties so that you have sufficient time to prepare for 2025, who knows we might meet there," she said.

There have been growing speculations with most of the ruling party leaders pointing the next presidential flag bearer for the country's old political party would be Samia Suluhu Hassan.