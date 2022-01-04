Uganda: Release Kakwenza Now, Says Rights Body

PEN International has protested the arrest of novelist and political activist, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija who was apprehended over his alleged abusive social media posts.

In the posts, Rukirabashaija appeared to lampoon the first son who is also the commander of the Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Since the arrest, several activists have come up to pressure government to release him. Some have said Rukirabashaija was exercising his right to speak out to those in power.

Rukirabashaija is the 2021 PEN Pinter Prize International writer of courage award winner and also its Uganda board member.

In a statement, PEN International noted that it fears for his safety and wellbeing as the security forces continue to hold him incommunicado and without charging him in a court of law.

"We demand that Uganda authorities immediately and unconditionally release Rukirabashaija and stop harassing him over his opinion and exercise of freedom of expression," read the statement in part.

Romana Cacchioli, executive director of PEN International said that criticism of those in power is not a crime, adding that it is horrifying that Rukirabashaija is facing state harassment, yet again because of his critical views about his country's first family.

"Freedom of expression is protected in the Ugandan Constitution and its peaceful exercise does not exclude public or annoying opinions about powerful individuals. Kakwenza has not committed any crime and should be released immediately and unconditionally," Cacchioli said.

This is the third time that Rukirabashaija has been arrested and detained incommunicado over the last two years.