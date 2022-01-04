Uganda: MPs Task Government to Fast Track New Bills

A section of legislators has asked government to fast track the tabling of the new bills in addition to the reintroduction of the remaining essential shelved bills of the 10th Parliament.

To these legislators, once bills are tabled in time, it will give Parliament time to consult widely.

Some of the bills legislators are asking Government to fast track include the Sexual Offences Bill 2019 that sought to address the increasing sexual violence and issues related to consensual and nonconsensual sex among others.

The others are the Constitutional Amendment Bill which was tabled by Wilfred Niwagaba that seeks to among others, repeal the office of the RDC's, reinstate presidential terms limits, scrap UPDF representation and slash the number of senior ministers to 21.

Shamim Malende, the Kampala Woman MP, said only bills that are centred on helping the people should be passed.

She opposed the proposed bill that seeks to ban bail for capital offenders.

The chairperson of Trade, Industry and Tourism Committee, Mwine Mpaka said Parliament's focus should be on enacting the two long awaited bills, the Consumer Protection Bill and the Competitions Trade Bill 2022.

Mpaka said the Competitions Bill will help to address the roles of the manufacturers and draw a clear distinction between wholesale and retail business.