Malawi: Care Malawi Rescues 225 Children From Tobacco Farms

5 January 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

A Non-Governmental Organisation called Care Malawi says it managed to rescue 225 children from the burden of working in tobacco farms in the year 2021 in Ntchisi district.

Child labour is said to be rampart in tobacco farms in Ntchisi district in areas of Kalumo, Malenga and Chilowoko.

As one way of encouraging farmers to desist involving in child labour, Care Malawi gave a number tools and implements to lead farmers in the named areas, including bicycles.

An official from Care Malawi, Catherine Nyirenda, told the local media that the bicycles will help the lead farmers in the fight against child labour.

"We have handed 66 bicycles to Ntchisi District Council. The council will in turn hand them over to the Ministry of Agriculture here. We are hopeful that the bicycles will ease the work of the 66 lead farmers that we are working with here in Ntchisi," explained Nyirenda.

Lewis Bwaduka, one of the lead farmers, hailed Care Malawi for giving them the bicycles.

"We travel long distances to visit our fellow farmers. These bicycles will help us in terms of transportation," said Bwaduka.

An official from Ntchisi District Council, Solomon Mbewe, said more initiatives were needed to curb child labour in the district.

The 225 children that were rescued from the tobacco farms have since been enrolled back into various schools.

