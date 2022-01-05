Mozambique's President and Wife Test Positive for Covid

4 January 2022
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Charles Mangwiro

Maputo — Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi and his wife Isaura Nyusi have gone into isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to a presidential media statement, President Nyusi and his wife are not showing any symptoms but have gone into isolation as a precaution.

Mozambique's Minister of Health Armindo Tiago said on state Radio Mozambique late Monday that the positive diagnosis was confirmed after a rapid test for the new coronavirus.

He says his excellency the president of the republic and his wife decided to carry out a test for SARS-CoV-2 for precautionary reasons. It was a rapid test, says Tiago, and the rapid test was positive. Due to it being a rapid test, he says, they will carry out a PCR test for confirmation.

Tiago did not reveal the where the country's first family are isolating but said they would be watched by a team of doctors.

In a media statement, President Nyusi renewed his appeal for compliance with COVID measures to prevent and combat the pandemic.

He urged all citizens over 18 years of age to get vaccinated.

Mozambique has seen a surge in coronavirus infections in recent weeks with daily confirmed infections averaging 3,000, the highest figure during the pandemic.

Mozambique's official death toll from the virus stands at over 2,000 people from nearly 200,000 reported infections.

