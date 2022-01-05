Tunisia: Najla Bouden Invited to the Qatar Economic Forum

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Najla Bouden-Romdhane met on Tuesday in Kasbah Qatar's ambassador in Tunis Saad bin Nasser Al-Humaidi.

The Qatari diplomat handed Najla Bouden an official invitation from Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Interior to participate in the Qatar Economic Forum, scheduled for March 26 and 27, said a statement from the Prime Ministry.

Al-Humaidi reaffirmed his country's commitment to continue supporting Tunisia through the Qatar Fund for Development, and the Qatar Bank by supporting small and medium development projects, the construction of social housing and the renovation of schools.

The Qatari diplomat stressed the need to further develop cooperative relations between the two countries, especially in the economic, banking and social fields.

He emphasised Qatar's willingness to draw on the Tunisian experience in the areas of health, education and youth, especially as Qatar is preparing to host the World Cup.

For her part, the Prime Minister welcomed the "significant" support provided by Qatar to Tunisia through the Qatar Fund for Development, calling to further strengthen this cooperation, especially in the areas of health, education, youth and sports.

Najla Bouden also commended the "excellent" level reached by the "long standing" bilateral relations and the diversity and richness of cooperation.

The meeting was also an opportunity to discuss the concerns of the Tunisian community in Qatar, which numbered 31,000 people.