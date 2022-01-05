Tunisia: Jerandi Participates in Virtual High-Level Meeting in New York

4 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi, on Tuesday, took part in a virtual high-level meeting on "advancing feminist policy and action through Our Common Agenda" in New York.

This meeting was announced by the UN Secretary General, on September 21, 2021 on the opening of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, said a statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

In his remarks, Jerandi said the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has shown how the role of women was pioneering in the "fight" whether in their family or professional environment.

He stressed, in this regard, that the pandemic has had a negative impact on women and girls, noting that various countries in the world have experienced an "unprecedented" increase in the rate of violence against women. "The major role played by women's organisations in containing these impacts is well documented," he said.

In addition, the Minister considered "essential" to uphold gender equality, to promote women's political, economic and social empowerment and to ensure their participation in public affairs.

"The principle of equality is an important tool to achieve international goals in promoting peace, security and sustainable development," he pointed out.

