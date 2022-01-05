South Africa Petrol Prices Set to Drop On Wednesday

4 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Johannesburg — South Africans motorists can now heave a sigh of relief after the energy regulatory body announced the reduction of fuel prices as of Wednesday.

Petrol prices for both 95 and 93 unleaded will decreases by 68 cents and 71 cents per litre.

Diesel will decrease by 67 cents per litre.

Local fuel prices are determined by international oil prices - as well as the dollar-rand value, as South Africa buys oil in the dollar.

While the price of Brent crude steadily rose over the past month, there has been a decline in local oil import prices, subsequently counteracting the weakening rand.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X