Uganda: Ministry of Defence to Verify Military Veterans Payroll for Pension

The Ministry of Defence and Veterans affairs is embarking on a countrywide exercise in a bid to conduct the military veterans and beneficiaries payroll verification for pension and gratuity payment.

This was revealed by Huda Abason Oleru, the Minister of State for Veteran Affairs while addressing a press conference on payroll field verification and the case backlog of military pension and gratuities to military veterans and survivor beneficiaries.

She said 11,000 out of 68,000 military veterans and beneficiaries have so far received their payment and more are yet to be paid.

She explained that the exercise will target all veterans and estate administrators as well as widows already receiving a monthly pension.

"Process is geared towards updating records to ensure payroll integrity for pensions and gratuities to the military veterans or survivors who received payment from the government. This exercise will equally target veterans and estate administrators as well as widows and widowers already receiving monthly pension,"she said.

To ease the exercise, Oleru said ten zones have been created countrywide and a team from the ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs will visit each district.

Backlog category, consist of living veterans, estate of veterans deceased in retirement category, estates of officers and militants deceased while in active service,ex-gratia- living veteran among others.