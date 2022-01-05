Uganda: Nup's Mubiru Discharged From Aga Khan Hospital, Seeks Money to Go to Us

The National Unity Platform (NUP) councillor James Mubiru has been discharged from Aga Khan Hospital where he has been receiving treatment.

Mubiru has been battling liver complications for the last couple of months and has been in and out of the hospital.

Mubiru told The Nile Post that it has been a trying moment for him.

"I started the medical checkup with Rubaga hospital where I was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, pancreatitis and was recommended for further investigations. I was advised to reach out to Mulago hospital where I was admitted and the results manifested the same issue and recommended abroad for further treatment, "he said.

He said Aga Khan Hospital had also recommended him for further medical checkup.

"Unfortunately Aga Khan has also discharged me with recommendations for further management from specialised facilities with high specialised medical care most preferably from abroad in countries like USA, UK, India and Germany, "he said.

Even in the midst of his health dilemma, Mubiru thanked Ugandans, his party and family members and Diaspora community for all the support accorded towards his medication.

"I continue to call upon everyone to keep me in prayers for the Lord to intervene in the big milestone of my travel to the USA for further medication, "he stated.

Mubiru's medical woes took centre stage last week when Nile Post revealed that the NUP die hard had sought financial assistance from the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, for medical treatment.

At the height of the previous general campaigns in 2021, Mubiru was arrested and detained for donning a red beret which according to prosecution, is a monopoly of the armed forces and an act which is contrary to section 164(i) of the UPDF Act 2005.

Following six months in detention, Mubiru was later granted bail in August and consequently sworn into office.