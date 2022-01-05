Rwanda: Bright Start to 2022 - Can Amavubi Continue the Early Good Show?

The year 2021 was an uninspiring one for Rwandan football as the national team Amavubi won only two competitive games out of the lot and finished the year in 135th position in FIFA ranking.

The poor output of Amavubi in the calendar year 2021 was a big source of worry to the football loving fraternity in the country and various questions were raised about the team and head coach Vincent Mashami who seemed to have done nothing to improve the team's fate.

Certainly, after a major backlash, Mashami and his side responded with a stunning performance against AFCON-bound Guinea as Amavubi walloped the Syli Nationale 3-0 in an international friendly match at the Amahoro Stadium on Monday.

Amavubi, who were made up of local players, outplayed the Guineans who had a host of big names including OH Leuven star Kaba Sory, and Mohammed Bayo of French Ligue 1 outfit Clermont Foot.

Arguably, this was Amavubi's best showing in recent years as they completely dominated the West African side throughout the encounter.

Muhadjiri Hakizimana proved he is undoubtedly the most naturally talented Rwandan footballer. The Police FC attacking midfielder, who was the skipper of the day, netted the first goal and remained a torn in the flesh of the Guinean defence until he was subbed off in the last five minutes.

The introduction of Fred Muhozi, who was also on target, shows that there are other good players in the Rwanda premier league who can make a mark if they are given opportunity. Gone are the days when players from APR and Rayon Sports dominated the Amavubi set up.

The output of the Espoir hitman is a wakeup call for Mashami to closely monitor talents in mid-table and lowly ranked clubs.

Equally important, more friendly matches would help Amavubi to stay in shape, build better their collective game and fare strongly against the best on the continent in international competitions.

The local players cannot do it alone, they must be infused with the foreign-based players who are playing regularly abroad such as Abdul Rwatubyaye, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Sven Kalisa, Djihad Bizimana, Ange Mutsinzi and Eric Ndayisenga to build a solid team.

Surely, it will be a very long year of football and planning is key if Amavubi can keep up the good form they started with.

Vincent Mashami's contract ends next month and it is not clear whether he will be asked to continue or the job would be taken away from him. Whatever be the case and whoever gets the nod, it is up to them to draw a good plan to ensure the glory days are back.